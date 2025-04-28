UAE: New Dubai-Sharjah Intercity Bus To Begin Operating From May 2

A new intercity bus service between Dubai and Sharjah will start on Friday, May 2, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.

RTA said the new Route E308 will connect Stadium Bus Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah. The fare for a one-way journey is set at Dh12 per passenger.

There will also be changes in some bus routes staring May 2.

RTA said rerouting bus services will“offer passengers a smoother, more efficient, and comfortable commuting experience". The improved routes are as follows:

Route 17 : Now terminates at Baniyas Square Metro Station instead of Al Sabkha Bus Station.

Route 24 : Re-routed within the Al Nahda 1 area.

Route 44 : Re-routed from Al Rebat Street to serve Dubai Festival City.

Route 56 : Extended to reach DWC Staff Village.

Routes 66 & 67 : A new stop added at Al Ruwayah Farm area.

Route 32C : Service between Al Jafiliya Bus Station and Al Satwa Bus Station has been curtailed. Passengers travelling to Al Satwa may use Route F27 for continued service.

Route C26 : The bus stop has been moved from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Max Metro Land Side Bus Stop 2.

Route E16 : Now terminates at Union Bus Station instead of Al Sabkha Bus Station.

Route F12 : The section between Al Satwa Roundabout and Al Wasl Park has been curtailed; route now re-routed via Kuwait Street.

Route F27 : Bus stop relocated from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Max Metro Land Side Bus Stop 2.

Route F47 : Re-routed within Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

Route F54 : Extended to serve the new JAFZA South labour camp.

Route X92 : Bus stop moved from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Max Metro Land Side Bus Stop 1.

“RTA is committed to expanding the public bus network and improving its integration with other transit modes, such as the metro, tram, and marine transport. Enhancing intermodal connectivity is central to positioning public transport as the preferred choice for mobility across the emirate,” noted Adel Shakeri, director of Planning and Business Development at RTA's Public Transport Agency.