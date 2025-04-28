Iran Fends Off Large-Scale Cyberattack On Infrastructure Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tehran: A senior Iranian official said Monday the country has foiled a large-scale cyberattack against its infrastructure.

"Yesterday, one of the extensive and complicated cyberattacks against the country's infrastructure was identified and preventive measures were implemented," Iranian Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Technology Behzad Akbari wrote on the social media platform X, without elaborating on the type and origin of the cyberattack.

Over the past few years, a number of cyberattacks targeted Iran. In October 2021, a cyberattack disrupted the fueling systems at some Iranian gas stations. In November 2022, Iran said it had thwarted a cyberattack on its Mahan Airlines.

In January 2023, Iran's Infrastructure Communication Company said it had defeated a "massive cyberattack" on the Central Bank of Iran. In December 2023, supply services at a majority of fuel stations across Iran were interrupted, which Israeli media said the Israel-linked hacker group dubbed "Gonjeshke Darande" or "Predatory Sparrow" launched the attack.