Iran Calls Deadly US Strikes On Yemen A 'War Crime'
Tehran: Iran condemned on Monday US strikes on Yemen that Houthi rebels said hit a migrant detention centre in the rebel group's stronghold of Saada, killing at least 68 people.
In a statement, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei called the strikes "on civilian targets, vital infrastructure and people's homes in various parts of Yemen... a war crime."
