Russia Announces Three-Day Truce With Ukraine In May
Moscow: The Russian presidency (Kremlin) announced on Monday that its forces will cease hostilities with Ukraine for three days in May, on the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union and its allies' victory in the Second World War.
In a statement, the Kremlin said that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, set the cessation of hostilities on humanitarian grounds from May 8 to 11.
The Kremlin's statement said that Ukraine should follow suit, adding, however, in case the Ukrainian side violates the truce, the Russian Armed Forces will give an adequate and effective response.
