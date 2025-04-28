Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar And Colombia Discuss Cooperation In Energy

2025-04-28 02:27:58
The Peninsula

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, met in Doha yesterday with Minister of Mines and Energy of the Republic of Colombia, H E Edwin Palma Egea. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Colombia and means to enhance them.

