'Strong Relations Between Qatar, UK Across Various Fields'

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani praised the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom.

On the occasion of Doha hosting the second Qatari-UK strategic dialogue, His Excellency noted the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, particularly commercial and economic. Trade between the two countries reached approximately QR7.5bn in 2024, including QR2.2bn in Qatari exports to the United Kingdom, compared to QR5.3bn in imports from the UK.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), QC Chairman noted the strong relations between the Qatari private sector and its British counterpart and the volume and quality of Qatari investments in the UK, which cover various sectors.

He pointed out that there are numerous mutual investments between the private sectors of the two countries, and that Qatari businessmen consider the UK an attractive investment destination.

Sheikh Khalifa stressed that the QC welcomes British companies wishing to invest in Qatar and also encourages the establishment of joint Qatari-British investments and alliances, which would contribute to enhancing bilateral trade.

QC is working to attract British investors to the Qatari market and benefit from the country's encouraging business climate, stimulating laws, and abundant investment opportunities across all sectors, particularly given the presence of world-class infrastructure.

He stressed the importance of the Qatari private sector's participation in strengthening trade and investment relations with the UK through establishing joint ventures with British companies in areas such as technology, renewable energy, financial services, healthcare, and food industries, and focusing on sectors that Britain seeks to strengthen after its exit from the EU, such as the green economy and advanced industries.

QC Chairman also called for increased investment in British start-ups, particularly in the fields of financial technology and artificial intelligence, and for the launch of joint business incubators under the umbrella of the chambers of commerce in both countries to support entrepreneurial ideas.

