Qatar's LNG-Fueled Liquidity Shields Banks Amid Gulf Oil Price Volatility

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Despite mounting pressure from falling oil prices and global economic uncertainty, Qatari banks are emerging as a regional stronghold, supported by robust liquidity and an ambitious expansion in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production.

According to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence, Qatari lenders such as QNB are better positioned than their Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) peers to weather oil price volatility due to Qatar's strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

With the region's lowest fiscal breakeven oil price at approximately $40 per barrel, the country is well-equipped to navigate an era of subdued energy prices.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Salome Skhirtladze, Research Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence“ said:“A 60 percent-plus increase in LNG exports adds to system liquidity”. The assumptions incorporate Qatar's LNG production expansion plan, along with US Federal Reserve policy rates and IMF projections for Qatar's economic growth and inflation.”

The country's North Field Expansion project-designed to boost LNG output by over 50 percent by 2030 is a cornerstone of this resilience. Bloomberg's modeling suggests that even in a stress scenario where oil prices drop to $40 per barrel by 2027, deposit growth in Qatar's banking sector would remain positive, eventually recovering to 4 percent . Under more favorable conditions, deposits could grow by as much as 7 percent annually, driven by rising gas revenues, increased public-sector surpluses, and stronger corporate liquidity.

“While Qatari banks are likely to maintain solid liquidity even in a prolonged period of weaker energy prices, smaller lenders may face asset quality pressures,” Skhirtladze said.

The report also highlights Qatar's past success in responding to financial shocks.“Banks and deposits could get significant support in turbulent times from central banks and wealth funds,” Skhirtladze noted.“For example, during the 2017 Gulf blockade, the government swiftly offset non-resident deposit outflows,” she said.

Though falling US interest rates are placing temporary pressure on net interest income, Qatari lenders remain relatively immune due to their low exposure to sticky, low-yield deposits unlike many of their regional counterparts.

“The solid liquidity and resilience adds to earnings stability, which can enhance the country's appeal to foreign investors,” commented Skhirtladze.

As Brent crude flirts with a fair value of $65, amid OPEC+ supply increases and rising global trade tensions, Qatar's economic pivot to LNG looks increasingly strategic. The sector's growth not only fortifies banking liquidity but also underpins broader economic and financial system stability-offering a compelling narrative to global investors eyeing resilient emerging markets.