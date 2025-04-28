Qatar-Belgium Business Meeting Reviews Bilateral Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber hosted the Qatar-Belgium Business Meeting yesterday, to explore ways of strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The Qatari side was led by Dr. Khalid bin Klefeekh Al Hajri, QC Board Member, while the Belgian side was led by Mrs. Isabelle Grippa, CEO of hub. Brussels, the Brussels Agency for Entrepreneurship.

The meeting was attended by Qatar Chamber Board Member Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesnid, and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar H E William Asselborn, along with members of the Belgian delegation, and a number of Qatari businessmen.

The meeting also reviewed the investment climate and opportunities available in both Qatar and Belgium, particularly in key sectors such as healthcare, education, information technology, legal consultancy, aviation, glass and metal manufacturing, trade and retail, smart buildings, and environmental consultancy.

Both sides further explored the prospects of establishing joint ventures and strategic business alliances between Qatari and Belgian companies.

In his remarks, Dr. Khalid bin Klefeekh Al Hajri emphasised the strong and growing trade relations between Qatar and Belgium, noting that trade volume reached QR4.6bn last year. He highlighted the presence of many Belgian companies operating in the Qatari market across various sectors, either through full Belgian ownership or in partnership with Qatari firms. He also pointed out the existence of several successful Qatari investments in Belgium, particularly in the energy sector.

He also pointed out the longstanding cooperation in the natural gas sector, with Qatar being the main supplier to Belgium's Zeebrugge LNG terminal.

QC board member urged Belgian companies to invest in Qatar, citing the country's favorable business climate and infrastructure, and encouraged Qatari investors to explore opportunities in Belgium. He reaffirmed Qatar Chamber's commitment to fostering partnerships and business alliances between the two nations across various sectors.

On her part, Isabelle Grippa, CEO of hub, stated that the Belgian delegation included many companies eager to collaborate with their Qatari counterparts.

She expressed confidence that the visit would be fruitful, especially since there are broad opportunities for cooperation and establishing successful partnerships.

She also emphasised the Belgian side's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Qatar across all fields, particularly in economic and commercial sectors.

In turn, Eng. Ali Al Misned said that the business sectors in Qatar are willing to cooperate with their Belgian counterparts. He highlighted that the Belgian delegation includes a number of prominent companies operating across various sectors in Belgium, offering Qatari businessmen a valuable opportunity to engage with them, enhance joint cooperation, and capitalise on available opportunities.

He emphasised that many sectors of priority to Qatari businessmen align with those highlighted in the country's strategic plans under QNV 2030, such as the industrial sector, oil and gas, among others. William Asselborn, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar, commended the strong ties between the two friendly nations. He noted that the Belgian trade delegation is the largest to visit Qatar in the past decade, consisting of 44 companies representing a wide range of sectors.