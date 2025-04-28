Invest Qatar And Iberdrola Innovation Middle East Unveil Joint Report On Digital Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, and Iberdrola Innovation Middle East have released a joint report, 'Digital Innovation for a Sustainable Future,' highlighting the transformative role of digital technologies in advancing energy efficiency, sustainability and economic diversification. The report explores key global trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart grids, cloud computing and clean technology, offering insights into their potential to accelerate Qatar's digital transformation.

The release of this new report marks the ongoing strategic partnership between Invest Qatar and Iberdrola, building on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in May 2022. This agreement enabled Iberdrola to expand its world-class innovation centre dedicated to advancing the application of AI in the energy sector in Qatar and worldwide. Through this partnership, the Spanish group has expanded its Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities via the Doha-based Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, located in Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP).

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar, said:“In Qatar, we are embracing digital innovation with a balanced approach, ensuring it aligns with our long-term sustainability goals. By integrating cutting-edge technology with responsible environmental practices, we aim to create opportunities for investors and businesses committed to drive sustainable growth. We believe that digitalisation is not just about enhancing efficiency, but also about shaping a smarter and greener future.”

Santiago Bañales, Managing Director of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, said:“This report offers timely insight into how digital innovation, particularly AI, is reshaping the energy landscape and accelerating the shift toward more sustainable systems. AI is driving rapid progress across the sector, from enabling smarter grid operations to optimising the use of renewable energy. Yet it also brings growing energy demands, which must be met with clean, efficient sources. At Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, we are developing AI-based solutions that not only enhance how we generate and manage energy, but also ensure that innovation is sustainable by design. Our ongoing partnership with Invest Qatar reflects a shared commitment to supporting Qatar's transition to a diversified, knowledge-based economy, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”