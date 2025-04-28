Peru Minister Of Foreign Affairs Calls On Qatari Investors To Explore Business Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, H E Elmer Schiater Salcedo, and his accompanying delegation met yesterday, at the Four Seasons Hotel Doha with a Qatar Chamber delegation comprising Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, Second Vice-Chairman, and Board Member Nasser bin Sulaiman Al Haider.

Also present at the meeting was H E Gonzalo Voto Bernales Gatica, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Qatar.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen economic and commercial relations between Qatar and Peru, explored the investment climate and opportunities in both countries, and emphasized encouraging Qatari investors to explore the available opportunities in Peru across various sectors. During the meeting, the Peruvian Foreign Minister affirmed his country's keen interest in deepening economic and commercial cooperation with Qatar and enhancing business collaboration between the private sectors of both countries.

He highlighted the wide range of sectors available for cooperation, particularly in minerals, food security, infrastructure, agriculture, and others. The Minister also noted the presence of many Peruvian products in the Qatari market and expressed his country's eagerness to further increase exports to Qatar, especially in agricultural, food, and halal products.

He invited Qatari business owners to visit Peru to explore available investment opportunities across various sectors and to participate in key exhibitions and events related to agriculture, industry, and food turn, QC Second Vice-Chairman Rashid Al Athba emphasised the Chamber's keenness to strengthen cooperation between business owners from both countries, welcoming partnership and investment collaboration between the Qatari private sector and its Peruvian counterpart.

He underscored the importance of organising a joint business forum that would bring together business owners from both sides to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships across various sectors.

QC Board Member Nasser Al Haider stressed the importance of activating the memorandum of understanding signed between the two chambers to enhance cooperation and promote mutual visits between the business sectors of both countries.