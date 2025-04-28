Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fijian Communities Reforest Land To Enhance Food And Water Security

2025-04-28 02:27:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Suva: As Fiji faces the growing threats of climate change, local communities are planting the seeds of resilience through reforestation.

According to Fijian Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu, more than 2,200 hectares of land have been replanted under the Emission Reduction Program, which will help to restore ecosystems and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Bainivalu said these efforts are offering not just environmental benefits but also supporting local food and water security, Fiji Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday.

The program focuses on more modest and localized needs, such as food and food security, fuel wood and energy needs, protection of water catchment and repairing systems, the minister said.

"Any inspiration for establishing community-based woodlots for timber production needs will be channeled through the scheme framework and will be supported under the government," she added.

Bainivalu noted that this massive effort has been crucial for communities that depend on healthy forests for their survival.

MENAFN28042025000063011010ID1109482443

