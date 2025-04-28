Inter Scudetto Chances Hit By Home Loss To Roma
Rome: Inter Milan's defence of their Serie A title was hit with a setback on Sunday as they lost 1-0 at home to Roma.
No fixtures were played on Friday or Saturday because of the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, meaning the full round of Serie A matches take place on Sunday and Monday.
Inter Milan's Austrian forward #08 Marko Arnautovic fights for the ball with Roma's French midfielder #17 Manu Kone and Roma's Italian midfielder #4 Bryan Cristante during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Roma at the San Siro stadium in Milan on April 27, 2025. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)
Matias Soule's first-half strike for Roma knocked Inter off top spot with new tabletoppers Napoli able to open up a three-point buffer when they host Torino later on Sunday.
"Three defeats in one week hurts, and we're not used to such a run," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.
"It was a very important game, but we lacked a clear head. We need to try and get our energy back, and we'll go to Barcelona with a lot of respect for this team, but without fear."
Argentinian Soule stunned the San Siro when he slotted home coolly as the ball ping-ponged around the Inter box in the 22nd minute.
Roma's Italian coach Claudio Ranieri looks on before the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Roma at the San Siro stadium in Milan on April 27, 2025. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)
Inter Milan's Italian coach Simone Inzaghi reacts before the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Roma at the San Siro stadium in Milan on April 27, 2025. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)
The win moved Roma up to sixth place on 60 points, level with fourth-placed Bologna who occupy the final Champions League spot.
In another blow for Inter, they risk being without defender Benjamin Pavard for their upcoming Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona after the French international limped off in the 15th minute with an ankle issue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment