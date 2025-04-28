Inter Scudetto Chances Hit By Home Loss To Roma

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Inter Milan's defence of their Serie A title was hit with a setback on Sunday as they lost 1-0 at home to Roma.

No fixtures were played on Friday or Saturday because of the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, meaning the full round of Serie A matches take place on Sunday and Monday.

Matias Soule's first-half strike for Roma knocked Inter off top spot with new tabletoppers Napoli able to open up a three-point buffer when they host Torino later on Sunday.

"Three defeats in one week hurts, and we're not used to such a run," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

"It was a very important game, but we lacked a clear head. We need to try and get our energy back, and we'll go to Barcelona with a lot of respect for this team, but without fear."

Argentinian Soule stunned the San Siro when he slotted home coolly as the ball ping-ponged around the Inter box in the 22nd minute.

The win moved Roma up to sixth place on 60 points, level with fourth-placed Bologna who occupy the final Champions League spot.

In another blow for Inter, they risk being without defender Benjamin Pavard for their upcoming Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona after the French international limped off in the 15th minute with an ankle issue.