Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) Strategic Discovery Of High Grade Rare Earths In Greenland

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) (FRA:9EU) is pleased to report highly encouraging analytical results from 23 selected core samples from six historic diamond drill holes that were completed at the Company's flagship Ivigtut multi-commodity project in southwest Greenland.

The results confirm the presence of high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at the Gronnedal Prospect, which is located within the Ivigtut Project Area.

The analyses, conducted by SGS Laboratories in Canada, demonstrate the occurrence of significant Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) values. A sample from drillhole R between 25.5 and 25.8m returned 20,092ppm (2.01%) TREO thus reinforcing the project's potential as a strategically located and globally significant source of magnetic and critical REEs essential for decarbonisation and advanced technologies.

Significant Analytical Results include:

- Drillhole R (25.5-25.8m) returned 20,092ppm (2.01%) TREO with 4,677ppm Nd2O3, 1,143ppm Pr2O3, 246ppm Dy2O3, 855ppm Y2O3 and 58ppm Tb2O3;

- Drillhole S (14.7-15.2m) returned 17,595ppm TREO including 4,269ppm Nd2O3, 484ppm Y2O3 and 371ppm Gd2O3

Director of Eclipse Metals, Mr Carl Popal, stated:

"These latest analytical results are outstanding. They exceed our expectations and confirm the scale and quality of REE mineralisation present at depth in the Gronnedal prospect. With TREO grades over 2%, including significant Nd, Pr, Dy and Tb concentrations, the magnetic rare earth potential is truly world-class. Importantly, these findings allow us to calibrate the HyperXRF system, enabling rapid assessment across the broader project area and helping fast-track our pathway to an expanded MRE and feasibility development."

Introduction

The Gronnedal carbonatite-hosted mineral resource is located within the Gronnedal Igneous Complex (Figure 1). The initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) (Table 1*) is based on limited shallow drill testing of a small portion of the larger carbonatite complex.

The MRE is underpinned by analytical data derived from both exploration trenching and shallow drilling programs (refer to ASX announcement 25 July and 8th August 2023). Thus, the vertical extents of the MRE are limited to an average depth of only 12m.

In 1950, Kryolitselskabet Oresund A/S, Cryolite Company drilled six diamond holes in the vicinity of the Gronnedal resource to test for a potential iron ore deposit (Figure 1*). This drilling extends to depths of up to 200m.

During 2024, the Greenland Government granted Eclipse permission to conduct non-destructive analyses of the government-archived core from these drillholes using the Minalyze XRF TruScan technology developed by Veracio in Gothenburg, Sweden. These data, which are summarised in Table 2*, suggest that anomalous rare earth mineralisation, as defined by six key indicator elements, extends to depths of approximately 200m (refer to ASX announcement January 2025).

To verify the TruScan data, conventional laboratory analyses were required. In late 2024 Eclipse were allowed to extract small specimens from selected core intervals, using sampling protocols approved by the Greenland Government, from 23 intervals representing key lithologies for analytical test work. Sample treatment was carried out by SGS Lakefield, Canada using a sodium peroxide (Na2O2) digestion followed by ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry).

The analytical data confirm the presence of critical rare earth elements including, importantly, Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), and Dysprosium (Dy), across various depths. Average Nd concentration across the 23 samples exceeds 2,000ppm Nd2O3, underlining a consistently Ndrich rare earth mineralisation profile that extends to the limits of drilling. The presence of elevated levels of Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium and Yttrium indicate enrichment of the more valuable heavy rare earth elements (HREE) and all key magnet rare earth elements which further enhances the project's strategic value.

The geochemical results also validate and enhance previous qualitative mineralisation signatures detected by the Company's shallow exploration trenching and drilling programs (refer to ASX announcement 25 July and 8th August 2023). With further results confirming depth potential provided from the six deeper diamond drill holes. Through independent laboratory analysis, Eclipse Metals is advancing calibration of the broader pXRF dataset to augment future resource modelling and expected expansion of its JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

Implications

The sampled intervals consistently reflect carbonatite-hosted REE mineralisation, enhancing confidence in the mineral system and providing a robust basis for future drilling and modelling.

The diamond drill core results confirm REE mineralisation extending to depths of over 200 metres, well beyond the current JORC-compliant MRE, which was derived from trenching and shallow drilling to just 9.5 metres depth (Figure 2*). The existing MRE, announced on 9 February 2024, comprises, Table 1*, below.

The new analytical results from deep drill hole samples not only support potential resource expansion but also highlight the vertical continuity of REE mineralisation, opening the pathway for a significantly larger, higher-grade resource.

Advancing HyperXRF Calibration and Mineralogical Mapping

With qualitative REE signatures already established across extensive historical drill core via HyperXRF, these verified SGS analytical results now enable calibration of the portable XRF dataset. This will accelerate the resource delineation process and support scoping and prefeasibility studies. In parallel, selected samples are undergoing TIMA (TESCAN Integrated Mineral Analyser) mineralogical analysis to correlate geochemistry with mineralogy. This integrated approach will enhance the understanding of REE host phases and their distribution, aiding in metallurgical planning and resource upgrading.

Next Steps:

- Completion of TIMA mineralogical analysis

- Full calibration of HyperXRF data for future resource (MRE) modelling

- Planning of follow-up deep drilling program to define high-grade zones

- Commencement of scoping/pre-feasibility level studies

A detailed table of the 23 SGS analytical results is provided below Appendix 1*.

ABOUT THE IVIGTUT PROJECT

Eclipse Metals' Ivigtut project is in southwestern Greenland and has a power station and fuel supplies to service this station, and local traffic infrastructure to support minerals exploration. About 5.5 kilometres to the northeast of the Ivigtut prospect, the twin settlements of Kangilinnguit and Gronnedal provide a heliport and an active wharf with infrastructure. The Ivigtut project's Gronnedal carbonatite complex prospect is less than 10km from Ivigtut and only 5km from the port of Gronnedal. This complex is also one of the 12 larger Gardar alkaline intrusions and is recognised as one of the prime rare earths targets in Greenland by GEUS, along with Kvanefjeld and Kringlerne.

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) is an Australian exploration company focused on exploring southwestern Greenland, Australia's Northern Territory and state of Queensland for multi-commodity mineralisation. Eclipse has an impressive portfolio of assets prospective for cryolite, fluorite, siderite, quartz (high-purity silica), rare earths, gold, platinum group metals, manganese, palladium and vanadium mineralisation. The Company's mission is to increase shareholders' wealth through capital growth and ultimately dividends. Eclipse plans to achieve this goal by exploring for and developing viable mineral deposits to generate mining or joint venture incomes.

