Sea Miner Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) Makes NASADAQ Top Gainer List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following mining stocks and water stocks issues a trading and news alert for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX ), a global leader in ocean exploration with over 30 years of experience.

The stock makes the NASDAQ top gainer list on volume of over 183 Million shares. The stock is trading at $1.58, up .73 , gaining 86% as of this report .

Sea mining stocks jumped today based on President Trump's signing an executive order to boost the U.S. deep-sea mining industry, aiming to secure critical resources and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. The order emphasizes U.S. leadership in deep-sea technology and mineral resources, directing agencies to speed up mining permits and develop strategies for domestic and global seabed mineral extraction.

The company is committed to sustainable and responsible discovery, validation, and advancement of seafloor critical mineral projects, including polymetallic nodules for battery metals and subsea phosphate deposits for fertilizers. Offering comprehensive research, marine operations, and regulatory compliance support, Odyssey works with governments and seafloor rights holders worldwide

Full news

Check out the Exploring Mining podcast by Investor Ideas for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Watch recent episode

Market Reset Alert: Gold to Shine, and a potential Mining Sector Boom –Chris Vermeulen Interview

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.