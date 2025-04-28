Sea Miner Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) Makes NASADAQ Top Gainer List
The stock makes the NASDAQ top gainer list on volume of over 183 Million shares. The stock is trading at $1.58, up .73 , gaining 86% as of this report .
Sea mining stocks jumped today based on President Trump's signing an executive order to boost the U.S. deep-sea mining industry, aiming to secure critical resources and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. The order emphasizes U.S. leadership in deep-sea technology and mineral resources, directing agencies to speed up mining permits and develop strategies for domestic and global seabed mineral extraction.
The company is committed to sustainable and responsible discovery, validation, and advancement of seafloor critical mineral projects, including polymetallic nodules for battery metals and subsea phosphate deposits for fertilizers. Offering comprehensive research, marine operations, and regulatory compliance support, Odyssey works with governments and seafloor rights holders worldwide
