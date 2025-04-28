Fresh SPX Bull Run, Or Dead Cat Bounce

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) S&P 500 retested the breakout above Apr 9 euphoric highs (the tariff delay news) Friday premarket only to overcome it following positive revisions to UoM consumer data. While the sectoral view was clearly risk-on as predicted (incl. tech outperformance), advance-decline line and volume didn't totally confirm. As S&P 500 is approaching mid Mar lows, that leaves a few non-confirmations in place, but following the exhaustion of sellers last couple of days, the closing bell price action was still decent.

And that's a part of what matters to me - rotations are the strength of bull uplegs, and given that we're one mean tweet away from fresh decline, profits must be taken when they're there, both swing and intraday, which is exactly what we've been doing with clients ever since I found it very interesting to call for a long entry during Thursday's premarket correction (the unsuccessful attempt to close the Trump gap).

Consumer discretionaries have woken up, defying the recession fears and China tariff standoff - this is a very encouraging sign short-term, however we must keep the longer-term picture in mind - as yields are declining, that's a sign about slowing economic growth - and USD decline stands in the way of greater S&P 500 appreciation... I have talked already about international markets beyond DAX many times, and midweek this served as well in capturing long profits.

The same goes for gold reversal called, BTC ascent likewise (becoming clear the prior weekend)... and now we have to count with silver still underperforming the yellow metal, copper reasonably resilient and oil stabilizing in the $62 - $64 area, no surprise to Trading Signals clients.

What are the signs for risk-taking next week? That's the subject of Saturday's extensive video inspecting market breadth, volatility and USD alike (on top of everything above). It's notable that for all the Treasuries selling that I ascribed to Japan rather than to China, USDJPY is rising again, and that's probably the best sign for the still languishing USD.

These are just some of the points to raise and question - points that I'm clearly answering for clients in the below sections.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates. Forget not the lively intraday Telegram channels for indices, stocks, gold and oil - here is how you can join any advantageous combination of these .

Go beyond the free Monica's Insider Club serving instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.