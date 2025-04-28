Trade Optimism Weighs On Gold, Central Banks Provide Ongoing Support

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, rated as a top 100 investment website for investment, issues market commentary from Erkin Kamran - Traze CEO

Gold remained under some pressure and could continue to see a correction after hitting an all-time high last week. Optimism surrounding trade tensions could weigh on the asset, although China continues to deny US comments about ongoing negotiations. The uncertainty could leave traders on edge. However, as the US continues to strike deals with other countries, sentiment could improve and lead investors toward more risk-taking, limiting the appeal of gold. Changing geopolitical conditions could also weigh on gold and safe-haven assets in general if the situation improves in Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, central bank purchases could continue to support gold. Gold could also benefit from any continued flows away from US assets. Economic risks could also drive investors toward gold if trade tensions increase, particularly between the US and China. In this regard, investors could monitor any new economic data from major economic blocs to assess the direction of the global economy. European and US GDP figures could affect the market in addition to US and Chinese PMI figures.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.