SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES REIMAGINED FARE PRODUCTS, NEW BENEFITS FOR RAPID REWARDS CREDIT CARDMEMBERS AND TIER MEMBER CUSTOMERS

DALLAS, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) announces its new fare products, as well as new benefits for its Rapid Rewards® Credit Cardmembers and Tier Members, aiming to deepen and reward loyalty for the airline's most engaged Customers.

"With new choices like seat selection and Extra Legroom, our enhanced fare bundles let Customers customize their trip while still enjoying our industry-leading reliability and hospitality." said Tony Roach , Executive Vice President Customer & Brand.

The new fare products, Choice Extra, Choice Preferred, and Choice (formerly Business Select, Anytime, and Wanna Get Away Plus), will be available for booking in the third quarter of 2025 as Southwest® begins selling assigned and premium seating. As previously announced, the Wanna Get Away fare class will become Southwest's Basic fare, beginning May 28 .

Southwest is also offering new benefits to Southwest Rapid Rewards. Cardmembers. 1 Cardmembers will have the opportunity to select a seat, regardless of fare type purchased, receive earlier boarding and their first checked bag free2 (for up to eight additional passengers traveling on the same reservation).

Cardmembers will continue to enjoy their current benefits, like discounts on inflight purchases, bonus points on their Cardmember anniversary, and a one-time boost of 10,000 Companion Pass® qualifying points per calendar year3.

Southwest will offer additional benefits to A-List and A-List Preferred Tier Members across their travel experience, including preferred seating, checked bags (for up to eight additional passengers traveling on the same reservation), earlier boarding, and other inflight experience enhancements.

All checked bag benefits for Tier Members and Credit Cardmembers begin on May 28, and seating and boarding benefits will roll out when Southwest begins selling and operating with assigned seating.

The new fare products, Credit Cardmember benefits, and Tier Member benefits provide a wider array of travel experiences for Customers to choose from as Southwest serves the needs of travelers today and into the future. For full details about the new fare products and features, Tier Member benefits, and Credit Card offerings, please visit Southwest .

1Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Cards are issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Accounts subject to credit approval. Restrictions and limitations apply.

2Bag fees will apply to Basic, Wanna Get Away Plus®, and Anytime fares booked and ticketed and/or changed on or after May 28, 2025. Business Select® will continue to receive two free checked bags. Weight and size limits apply. Southwest allows all passengers to bring one standard carryon and one personal item at no cost.

3Companion Pass Qualifying Points Boost: As a Southwest Rapid Rewards Cardmember, you will earn one boost of 10,000 Companion Pass qualifying points each calendar year. The boost will be deposited into your eligible Rapid Rewards account by January 31 each calendar year or up to 30 days after account opening. To receive Companion Pass qualifying points boost your credit card account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment. Only one credit card account per Southwest Rapid Rewards Member (Rapid Rewards Member must be the primary Cardmember on that account), is eligible for one boost of 10,000 Companion Pass qualifying points per calendar year. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 72,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest/citizenship .

