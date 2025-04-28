Raise The Vibes Launches 'Beyond The Game' To Help Former Athletes Navigate Life After Sports

'Beyond the Game' Equips Athletes with Tools for Identity Reinvention, Confidence Building, and Long-Term Fulfillment

QUINCY, Mass., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transitioning from athletic competition to everyday life presents significant challenges for many former athletes, including identity loss, uncertainty, and a lack of direction. Addressing this critical need, Raise the Vibes, LLC is launching Beyond the Game: Focusing on Identity and Purpose Beyond Athletic Competition -a 4-week transformational coaching program designed to help former athletes rediscover themselves, rebuild confidence, and align with a purposeful life beyond sports.

Raise The Vibes (PRNewsfoto/Raise the Vibes LLC)

Continue Reading

Research shows the significant mental and emotional struggles retired athletes face. According to the National Library of Medicine, between 18% and 39% of former athletes report experiencing mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression, after leaving competitive sports. These statistics highlight the psychological toll of losing athletic identity, social support, and the structured routines that once defined their lives.

"As a former athlete, I understand the silent struggle that begins when the roar of the crowd fades. Beyond the Game wasn't just created to help us cope-it was designed to help us rise." says Jevon Brown-Simpson, Personal Growth Coach & Founder of Raise the Vibes, LLC . "This program is about rediscovering your identity, reclaiming your purpose, and evolving into the next best version of yourself. We're not here to relive the past-we're here to redefine the future."

The Beyond the Game coaching program includes:



Mindset Training – Reframing limiting beliefs and building a winning mentality beyond competition.

Purpose Discovery – Identifying core values, strengths, and passions to create a meaningful future.

Personal Growth Strategies – Tools for resilience, confidence building, and authentic life alignment. Community Support – A network of former athletes navigating similar transitions.

The first cohort launches June 1, 2025 , with enrollment now open. Limited spots are available.

Former athletes ready to redefine their purpose and reignite their confidence can visit to learn more and reserve their place in the Beyond the Game program.

About Raise the Vibes, LLC

Raise the Vibes, LLC is a personal growth and mindset development company dedicated to helping high-performing individuals evolve into their most aligned, empowered selves. Through coaching, workshops, and digital programs, Raise the Vibes supports sustainable success and confident life transitions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: [email protected] Instagram: @raisethevibes_

Photo -

SOURCE Raise the Vibes LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED