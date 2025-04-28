NIELIT In Mous Signing Spree For Research, Curriculum Design & Innovation In Electronics, IT

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has formalised collaborative agreements with eight organisations.

NIELIT, functions as an autonomous body under MeitY, with a nationwide presence comprising 56 centers, more than 700 Accredited Training Partners, and over 9,000 facilitation centers.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on April 25, 2025, at Electronics Niketan in New Delhi, establishing frameworks for cooperation in education, skills development, research, and innovation.

The collaborating organisations include Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), ERNET India, National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, SKYROOT Aerospace, Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR), and Kyndryl India.

These partnerships will focus on developing joint research initiatives, enhancing curriculum design, building institutional capacity, and implementing specialised training and skills development programs.

Additionally, the collaborations aim to provide support for emerging technologies and foster innovation across the electronics and information technology sectors.

During his address at the event, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) underscored the value of such collaborative efforts, stating: "This is a strategic convergence of academia, industry, and government institutions to foster a robust digital ecosystem and develop a future-ready workforce.

Collaborative efforts like these are essential to shaping a digitally empowered society and a thriving knowledge economy."

(KNN Bureau)