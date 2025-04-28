New ECMS Scheme Targets Higher Investments, Domestic Value Addition In Electronics Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) on April 26, 2025, launching both guidelines and a dedicated portal to establish a component manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

The scheme aims to develop a component ecosystem by attracting large investments (global/domestic) in the electronics component manufacturing ecosystem, increasing Domestic Value Addition (DVA) by developing capacity and capabilities, and integrating Indian companies with Global Value Chains (GVCs).

Minister Vaishnaw characterised ECMS as a "horizontal scheme," emphasising that its benefits would extend beyond the electronics sector to include industrial, power, and automobile manufacturing.

During the launch event, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that electronics exports have achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 20 percent, with production growing at over 17 percent.

Speaking on quality standards, Vaishnaw called for the implementation of Six Sigma standards across the sector and cautioned that companies failing to maintain high-quality benchmarks would be "cut short."

Addressing India's progress in emerging technologies, the Minister reported that 350 datasets have already been uploaded to AI Kosh, an initiative designed to advance artificial intelligence research and innovation.

He also announced the upcoming release of four AI tools developed by various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to further strengthen the digital ecosystem.

Additionally, Vaishnaw mentioned that techno-legal solutions are being developed to address various challenges within the electronics ecosystem.

