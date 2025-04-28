Al Zorah Announces Partnership With Four Seasons To Open A Luxury Beachfront Resort In Al Zorah, Ajman In 2026 - Aetoswi...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Al Zorah Development Company, a partnership between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, together with Four Seasons, have announced plans to open Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah in 2026. The beachfront luxurious resort will undergo extensive upgrades to the existing property, including upgrades to accommodation and public facilities.

The resort will feature 23 villas, 74 rooms, and suites, all equipped with private terraces offering stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Located just 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport, the resort offers a unique blend of comfort and natural tranquility.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, expressed that the project represents an opportunity to elevate the current property into a premier luxury destination, combining local culture with Four Seasons' global standards. He looks forward to attracting international attention and enhancing the region's appeal.

Bart Carnahan, President of Global Business Development, Portfolio Management, and Residential at Four Seasons, shared his enthusiasm about expanding the brand's presence in the UAE. He added that the collaboration with Al Zorah Development aims to offer a world-class luxury experience that highlights the renowned hospitality for which Four Seasons is known.

The resort is designed to blend modern architecture with lush gardens, offering a variety of facilities that cater to guests of all ages. It will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, luxurious spa facilities, a private beach, and a 280-foot (85-meter) infinity pool, divided into separate areas for adults and children.

Additionally, guests will enjoy a carefully curated selection of activities, such as children's programs, diving excursions, and guided tours to explore the mangrove forests and natural creek. Golf enthusiasts will have access to the Al Zorah Golf and Yacht Club, which features an 18-hole championship course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

The resort will also offer fine dining experiences, including a restaurant serving global cuisine with panoramic sea views, a beach bar and restaurant to enjoy the local atmosphere, and an Italian restaurant blending local and international flavours, all set against breathtaking views. Four Seasons Resort in Al Zorah, Ajman, will focus on luxury and exceptional service to provide an unparalleled hospitality experience in the UAE.

