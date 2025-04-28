LG QNED TV's Set A New Standard For Cinematic-Quality Home Entertainment

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Home entertainment has always been a core element of any home design, be it for families or singles. As the age-old adage goes, if you don't have a TV, what's all your furniture pointed at? LG answers this question with its new range of LG's 2025 QNED (Qualified Nano Enhanced Displays), which redefine home entertainment and deliver a true cinematic experience from the comfort of your living room.

A pinnacle in TV display technology, LG's all new QNED are packed with wide color gamut technologies, for better color production. This new Dynamic QNED Color solution provides enhanced color reproduction rate. The larger 92” QNED displays feature the Dynamic QNED Color Pro, which uses a unique wide color gamut technology, offering more natural and vivid colors than regular LCDs. Certified by Intertek for achieving 100 percent color volume, these cutting-edge TVs produce rich, accurate colors in both bright and dark environments, enhancing depth and clarity in any lighting.

LG's 2025 QNED displays provide 100% color consistency, regardless of the viewing angle. These TVs also use Precision Dimming Pro+ for precise backlight control, while the on-board MiniLEDs with α8 AI Processor's deep-learning algorithms, detect and extract object information to deliver a sharp and defined image with enhanced brightness and unmatched contrast.

Meanwhile, thanks to its 100% Color Volume, the LG QNED TV displays color with perfect integrity and vibrancy, meaning you can enjoy rich and accurate shades of color. This essentially means that whether you're watching the latest cinematic masterpiece, playing the most immersive game, or enjoying the latest sporting event, LG's QNED displays will deliver an experience like never before.

All of this is further supported by the strengths of AI. The in-built AI capabilities of LG's QNED TV not only set the optimal brightness and sound for your room, but it also fine tunes resolutions and enhances the overall audio, optimizing it for your space with the AI Customization feature. Meanwhile, AI Picture Pro fine tunes every frame, enhancing resolution with AI Super Upscaling. AI Sound Pro further upscales sound, mixing audio up to 11.1.2ch and remasters the audio for crystal clear perfection, even enhancing only dialogues. Additionally, a voice-activated AI Concierge and an AI chatbot on board, improve the overall user experience.

Complementing these AI features is LG's webOS, which enables a hyper-personalised experience, allowing these TVs to recognise the user and customise their viewing experience accordingly.

Be it a traditional home cinema setting or even casual use, QNED displays have stepped up the game in comparison to its OLED counterparts. These displays are not only brighter, but are ideal for any kind of content, such as gaming or movies. Along with better contrast and color production, these displays strike that perfect balance between quality and durability, making it a more versatile option for any kind of usage.

Available in various sizes and resolutions, LG's premium and high-end QNED lineup is packed with choice for users. Be it a standard 4K QNED, 4K QNED with MiniLEDs or even packing up to 8K QNED with MiniLEDs, resolution choices are many. In terms of screen size, the LG QNED TVs start at 55 inches and can go all the way up to 98 inches, perfect for larger rooms.

Customers are welcome to visit the nearest electronics retailer to experience the LG QNED first-hand and truly immerse themselves in what QNED displays offer.

