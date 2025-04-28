Life-Saving Technologies At Euroelso 2025: Eurosets Presents Landing Breathe And Xtreme Rescue

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) --, a cutting-edge Italian company specializing in the design of life-saving medical devices, unveils two crucial innovations at the EuroELSO 2025 congress:and

Landing Breathe is a next-generation capnometer designed to provide comprehensive monitoring of both the mechanical oxygenator lung and the native lung during ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatments. The device integrates with Landing Advance, which already analyzes 22 metabolic parameters. Thanks to this technology, clinicians can rely on a real-time, full picture of the patient's respiratory condition, optimizing therapeutic management.

Alongside this innovation, Eurosets also presents Xtreme Rescue , a portable ECMO machine developed for out-of-hospital support in critical situations. Weighing less than 7 kg and made from materials such as titanium, Kevlar, carbon fiber and aluminum, it is the lightest device in its category. It can be easily transported by ambulance or helicopter and can be activated in just seconds. Xtreme Rescue is designed to operate in synergy with Colibrì, another Eurosets device, ensuring timely and reliable support during the most critical moments. Its quick-mount system and immediate usability make it ideal for extreme rescue scenarios. At EuroELSO, the device was also showcased in combination with a vertical take-off electric aircraft (eVTOL), illustrating a possible future where advanced technologies and innovative mobility come together to rapidly reach even the most remote areas.

"With Landing Breathe and Xtreme Rescue, we have further expanded our ECLS device platform. This will allow clinicians to determine the most appropriate device to use in both out-of-hospital and in-hospital settings and enable the monitoring of a greater number of vital parameters" says Antonio Petralia, CEO and Executive Vice President of Eurosets .

