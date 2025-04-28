Fawry Partners With Truecaller To Redefine Customer Communication And Trust In Egypt

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Fawry, Egypt's leading fintech Company, has partnered with Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, to revolutionize customer communication and experience. This collaboration enables Fawry to provide its customers with a more secure, transparent, and seamless calling experience, reinforcing trust and engagement.

Through Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution, Fawry now enables customers to instantly recognize incoming calls, reducing uncertainty and enhancing engagement. Official branding elements-including Fawry's verified name, logo, and badge-are now displayed in both English and Arabic, ensuring immediate credibility and trust among customers across regional and global markets.

Beyond caller identification, Fawry is also leveraging Truecaller's Call Reason feature, now fully personalized in Arabic, to provide real-time context before a call is answered. Whether it's a payment reminder, loan approval update, or an exclusive offer, this added level of transparency eliminates ambiguity, ensuring customers feel informed and secure when engaging with the company.

Additionally, Fawry utilizes the Business Profile capability, which enables them to share verified business information with Truecaller users. This includes brand elements, social links, business details, and curated brand imagery, all designed to enhance customer trust and engagement.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashraf Yacout, managing director Fawry Consumer Finance, stated,“At Fawry, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance our customer experience and build deeper trust with our users. Partnering with Truecaller allows us to provide a seamless, transparent, and secure communication channel that ensures our customers always recognize and trust our calls. By leveraging Truecaller's advanced Customer Experience solutions we are reinforcing our commitment to customer-centric approaches that enhance engagement and eliminate uncertainty. This collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to deliver a more personalized and efficient experience in Egypt's rapidly evolving financial landscape.”

“At Truecaller, we are committed to transforming the way businesses connect with their customers by enabling secure, transparent, and efficient communication. In the consumer finance sector, where trust and clarity are paramount, our Customer Experience Solution empowers companies like Fawry to engage customers with confidence. By leveraging capabilities such as Call Reason-personalized in Arabic for better accessibility and Business Profile, financial service providers like Fawry Consumer Finance can enhance customer interactions, reduce uncertainty, and build stronger relationships in Egypt's evolving financial landscape,” said Priyam Bose, Global Head of GTM and Developer Products at Truecaller.

Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution empowers over 2,500 businesses globally to establish brand identity, enhance customer trust, and create personalized customer journeys. With its rich communication capabilities, the solution helps businesses prevent fraud while ensuring clear, confident, and transparent interactions with their customers. By leveraging this technology, Fawry strengthens its commitment to innovation in Egypt's fintech sector, providing seamless, secure, and verified engagement with its customers.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink