EUR/CHF Forecast Today 28/04: Stretching Higher (Video)
- The Euro has rallied a bit against the Swiss franc, but it has given back some of the gains as we approached the crucial 200 day EMA. Comments coming out of the Swiss National Bank today suggested that intervention is in fact a very real possibility. The reality is that the Swiss may have already done it because the 0.9250 level underneath is like a brick wall.
Ultimately, this is a market that I think sees a lot of back and forth choppy behavior, but I do look at this as a market that's in transaction and transition to try to turn things around. That doesn't mean quick and easy moves. What that means is more or less a backfill and grind higher. We'll have to wait and see how that plays out, but keep in mind that it is a good risk barometer with the Swiss franc being a safety currency and the euro being a risky currency, at least in this scenario.
