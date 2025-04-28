403
AUD/USD Forecast Today 28/04: Dancing Around (Video)
MENAFN - Daily Forex
- As you can see, the Aussie dollar has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Friday as we continue to dance around the crucial 200-day EMA. The 200-day EMA is an indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to, but the 0.64 level is also an area that has been very important. It's been massive resistance for several months now.
