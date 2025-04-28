403
Natural Gas Forecast Today: Weak But Shows Support (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Natural gas markets initially fell during the trading session on Friday but then turned around to show signs of life again. We are currently testing the $3 region, which is an area that obviously would be interesting from a large, round, psychological standpoint. With that being said, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of noisy trading, but I think we also have a big fight on our hands in this area. After all, the natural gas markets have a lot to digest at the moment.
