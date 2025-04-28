403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crude Oil Forecast Today 28/04: Chops In A Range (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The crude oil market has been all over the place during the trading session as the Light Sweet Crude market is right in the middle of the larger consolidation area that I think we are trying to form. After all, we have been bottoming for a while, and volume has been picking up. That's typically a good sign that there are buyers here who are trying to get involved in turning things back around. That being said, this is typically a very long-term process when there is so much uncertainty, therefore you have to be very patient.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment