Gold Analysis Today 28/04: Bullish Trend Holds (Chart)



The overall of Gold Trend: Still bullish.

Today's Gold Support Levels: $3260 – $3190 – $3080 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3300 – $3350 – $3400 per ounce.

Sell gold from the resistance level of $3360, with a target of $3200 and a stop-loss at $3400. Buy gold from the support level of $3200, with a target of $3360 and a stop-loss at $3150.

Today's gold trading signals update:Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

At the end of last week's trading, gold futures struggled to maintain the $3,300 per ounce level. The gold price index has retreated since reaching its all-time high of $3,509 per ounce last week – the highest in the history of gold bullion prices – as easing trade tensions between the US and China boosted the US dollar. However, with US Treasury bond yields declining, the gold price may renew its upward movement.

According to gold trading platforms, spot gold prices retreated to the support level of $3270 per ounce at the time of writing this analysis, after recording a weekly loss of more than 1%, but are still up 25% this year. Similarly, silver prices, gold's sister commodity, fell below $33 per ounce as the trading week concluded. Overall, the price of silver recorded a weekly gain of 1% and has risen by more than 12% since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the main driver of gold's decline on Friday was the strength of the US dollar.

According to Forex market trading, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the US currency's value against a basket of other major currencies, rose by 0.1%, marking a weekly increase of 0.1%. Despite falling 8% since the start of the year, the DXY is showing signs of recovery as tensions between the US and China potentially ease.

As is well known, a rising US dollar is usually a bearish indicator for dollar-denominated commodities, as it increases the cost of purchasing them for foreign investors.

Market observers also point to the possibility of profit-taking among investors. Gold experts believe the apparent easing of tariffs is negatively impacting gold prices. However, so far, we haven't seen significant liquidation. Moreover, we know that they have continued to buy at low prices over the past few sessions, so we believe gold could resume its upward trajectory Tips:

We still recommend a strategy of buying gold from every downward trend, taking no risks, and monitoring the factors influencing the gold market to find the best trading opportunities Administration Restores Confidence in Markets

Financial markets recently rebounded as US President Donald Trump and senior administration officials indicated the potential for easing the trade dispute between the two countries. While Trump told the press that direct negotiations were underway, Beijing denied these reports, calling them "fake news." According to experts, trade war fears were the main reason behind all previous gold purchases. However, it may take some time before we see actual progress, and therefore these fears have not completely dissipated yet.

Meanwhile, gold prices may have found support from falling US Treasury bond yields. The US ten-year Treasury yield fell by 4.5 basis points to 4.25%. Lower yields are usually a positive indicator for non-yielding bullion, as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold gold/dollar prices rise in the coming days?

This week's trading could be important for gold bullion markets and financial markets in general, with the release of Q1 GDP data, inflation figures, Treasury bond redemption estimates, and the US jobs report for April. According to gold trading platforms, after a strong rise in gold prices in the middle of last week's trading, the gold market witnessed a noticeable calm as the weekend approached, with market volatility subsiding and renewed interest in the US dollar and bond yields.

However, while gold is seeing some profit-taking – which some analysts have described as a much-needed consolidation – many do not expect this week's high to be its highest for the year. Gold prices will remain bullish as long as they remain stable above the psychological resistance of $3000 per ounce. Gold analysts indicate that renewed selling pressure on gold comes as fears about the global economy begin to recede. While there is still much concern looming over financial markets, some economists believe that economic uncertainty may have peaked. Nevertheless, some analysts have pointed out that despite the easing of market tensions, uncertainty remains high enough to support gold prices at their current levels. While President Donald Trump claimed that his administration had begun trade talks with China, the Chinese government denied this.

Overall, the gold price rally is not believed to be over.

