GBP/USD Analysis Today 28/04: Bullish Direction (Chart)
- Recently, equity markets have once again helped to support the British pound against other major currencies. According to stock market trading, the UK's FTSE 100 index has already risen for the past nine trading sessions, coinciding with easing trade war tensions, marking its longest winning streak since December 2019. The crucial question for Forex currency investors is whether upcoming UK data, global developments next week, and the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting results on May 8th could trigger a reversal in recent market trends. The GBP/USD price is stabilizing around the resistance level of 1.3320 at the time of writing this analysis.
Therefore, the easiest option for investors now is to reduce exposure to the US dollar and US assets in general, and reassess when developments allow more certainty about the outlook.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewRegarding the British pound, the Bank of England is expected to adhere to a cautious stance; we also believe that the market is pricing in a much larger amount of monetary easing than will actually be implemented, which provides support for the pound as expectations are reassessed. Accordingly, we expect some gains for the pound against a weaker US dollar, but it may struggle to improve significantly against the euro at present.Ready to trade our GBP/USD Forex analysis? Here are the best regulated trading platforms UK to choose from
