California Casualty Indemnity Exchange Earns Financial Stability Rating® Of A, Exceptional, From Demotech, Inc.

California Casualty reaffirms its commitment to provide financial protection for those that serve our communities in seven western states, as they have for over 100 years

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Casualty, the endorsed auto and home insurance partner to education, higher education, public safety, and healthcare member/employee groups across seven western states, today announces that its lead insurer, California Casualty Indemnity Exchange, has earned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. This FSR reflects the strength of California Casualty's commitment to be there for customers in their time of need, both now and into the future.

California Casualty serves customers in seven western states, including California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Oregon, and Wyoming. With almost 80% of their business in their home state of California, California Casualty has remained committed to serving customers during an extremely difficult period for the California property insurance market. They have weathered the winter storms of 2023 and early 2024 and the Southern California fires this January and remain committed to serving those who serve our communities (educators, peace officers, firefighters, and healthcare workers), providing them with the high-quality financial protection that they deserve.

Mark Pitchford, Chief Operating Officer at California Casualty, shared: "We are pleased that the team at Demotech has recognized the hard work we have done over the past few years to focus on serving customers and affinity groups in our core states as we right-sized the company to ensure that we have the financial strength to continue serving them well into the future."

About California Casualty

California Casualty Auto and Home Insurance is designed for community heroes and their families. In business since 1914, California Casualty is the endorsed auto and home insurance partner to education, higher education, public safety, and healthcare member/employee groups across seven western states. Since its founding, California Casualty has been led by four generations of Brown family members. Their dedication to California Casualty's excellence is woven through the entire fabric of our organization. We know what it takes to deliver the value and peace of mind you deserve. Learn more at .

About Demotech, Inc.

Established in 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech has served the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. As the first company to have its rating process formally reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD, Demotech has been leveling the playing field by offering FSRs to insurers of all sizes. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies. Visit for additional information.

Media contact:

David Perry & Associates, Inc., David Perry / (415) 676-7007 / [email protected]

SOURCE California Casualty

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED