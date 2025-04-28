Wellness Workdays Launches Global Institute To Redefine Workplace Well-Being

MENAFN - PR Newswire) IIWW is committed to helping organizations create a culture where employees not only feel safe, but truly thrive. Its comprehensive curriculum equips wellness professionals, senior leadership and safety professionals with the tools, knowledge, and strategies necessary to build high-performing, healthy, and resilient workplaces.

"Our goal is to be the global leader in workplace well-being certifications, driving a culture of safety, productivity, and professional excellence, and inspiring positive change in workplaces worldwide," said Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "With programs such as Selling Wellness, WellCert, and Mental Health First Aid, we believe we can help employers and professionals across the globe do their best work and equip themselves with the knowledge they need to succeed."

Backed by a distinguished advisory board of diverse experts, certifications and training based on cutting edge, evidence-based research, the IIWW offers a comprehensive curriculum covering behavioral health, mental health, safety, and overall well-being. The board's collective expertise helps shape the Institute's strategies and initiatives, ensuring it remains a global leader in promoting healthy, high-performing workplaces that support both personal and professional growth.

IIWW will serve as a global hub for collaboration, innovation, and excellence, bringing together thought leaders, practitioners, and organizations with a shared commitment to sustainable employee success. Follow along by subscribing to our newsletter and check out our course catalog here.

