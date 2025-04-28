CS Genetics Appoints Paul Mcewan As Independent Board Director

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Genetics, a leader in single cell genomics, is proud to announce the appointment of Paul McEwan as an Independent Director to its Board. Mr. McEwan brings over two decades of experience in life science tools, genomics, and strategic growth.

Mr. McEwan is a serial entrepreneur in the life sciences sector, with a proven track record of founding and scaling innovative biotech companies. He co-founded Kapa Biosystems, serving as Chief Scientific Officer from 2006 until its acquisition by Roche in 2015. Under his leadership, Kapa Biosystems pioneered the use of directed evolution to develop high-performance reagents for life science applications.

In addition to Kapa Biosystems, Mr. McEwan co-founded Agencourt Bioscience and Agencourt Personal Genomics. These ventures collectively achieved an exit value of over $700 million, underscoring his ability to generate significant commercial and financial returns from venture-stage life-science companies.

Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, Mr. McEwan is an active angel investor, focusing on early-stage companies in life science tools and diagnostics. He currently serves as Chairman of DNA Script and SeqWell, and as a Board Member of Watchmaker Genomics, Oligo Factory and Codetta Bio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to our Board of Directors," said Bill Colston, CEO of CS Genetics. "His extensive experience in genomics and strategic growth will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of democratizing single cell genomics."

About CS Genetics

CS Genetics is a privately held genomics-technology company based in San Diego, California. The company has developed a radically new, instrument-free platform for single-cell genomics with disruptive simplicity, speed, and scalability that will launch a new era of NGS-based cellular analysis. The company's technology leverages a molecular process known as Kinetic Confinement that is categorically different to other single cell technologies, and plugs seamlessly into standard, widespread lab infrastructure. The company holds a large global intellectual property estate covering its single cell platform and related reagent, workflow, manufacturing and application technologies. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Matt Browning

Director of Marketing

CS Genetics, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE CS Genetics

