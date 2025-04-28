Arovia Named Top 5 Startup At Emerge Americas For Disruptive Portable Display Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Splay earns standout recognition placing in the Top 5 out of 1,300 startups

HOUSTON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arovia, a Texas-based innovator in portable display technology, has been named one of the Top 5 Startups at the eMerge Americas conference, held annually in Miami, FL. Selected from a pool of over 1,300 startups competing in the Emerge Accelerators program, Arovia was honored for its groundbreaking Splay, a 2-in-1 foldable 25-inch display and projector, that delivers big-screen performance in a compact, travel-friendly form.

Heading into the conference, Arovia was first selected as one of the Top 100 startups, earning a prime booth space at the March 2025 event. The team impressed judges, investors, and industry leaders with live demonstrations of Splay's capabilities. Over two days of hands-on engagement, founder pitches, and real-time feedback, Arovia advanced into the Top 25, and ultimately, the Top 5 startups overall.

“We built Splay to solve real-world pain points,” said Alex Wesley, CEO and Co-Founder of Arovia.“Being recognized at eMerge is a huge validation of our vision. This community of investors and entrepreneurs saw the future we're building-and that's incredibly energizing.”

At its core, Splay is engineered for versatility. It serves as a full HD display when you need it and a powerful short-throw projector when you don't. Splay is powered by rechargeable battery, includes built-in speakers, and eliminates the clutter and cords of traditional setups. Whether you're in the field, on the road, or setting up a home theater outdoors, Splay adapts to your environment-delivering big-screen performance from a collapsible package.

The recognition at eMerge Americas marks another major milestone in Arovia's rapid ascent. With a growing portfolio of portable display technology, including the upcoming Splay Max , the company is poised to redefine how people work, play, and connect on the go.

About Arovia

Founded by optical engineer Alex Wesley and mechanical engineer George Zhu, Arovia is a Texas-based company redefining portable display technology. Their flagship product, Splay, is the world's first fully collapsible display and projector-delivering a 2-in-1 HD experience that fits in your bag. Recently recognized as a Top 5 Startup at eMerge Americas, Arovia is on a mission to empower people to work and play wherever they go-with freedom, clarity, and ease. Learn more at

