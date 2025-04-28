Lebanon Eyes IMF Deal After Long Struggle For Stability

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Lebanon's government is optimistic about securing a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund within the coming months. The move represents a significant step towards addressing the country's crippling financial crisis, which has left the Lebanese pound in freefall, unemployment rates soaring, and inflation skyrocketing. The news has brought a flicker of hope for a nation desperate for international assistance, after enduring years of economic turmoil exacerbated by political instability and the effects of the 2019 Beirut port explosion.

The announcement, made by Lebanon's Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, comes at a time when the country is facing its worst economic collapse since the end of the civil war in the 1990s. Despite the IMF's cautious stance on extending its aid to Lebanon, negotiations are progressing, and the country is hopeful that an agreement could finally be reached. Salam stated that the aim is for the Lebanese authorities to finalise discussions with the IMF, which would then allow Lebanon to access critical funding to stabilise its economy.

Securing a deal with the IMF is a priority for Lebanon as it seeks to unlock international loans and support. Lebanon has been in talks with the IMF for over two years, with the institution imposing strict financial reforms as a condition for assistance. These reforms are designed to rebuild Lebanon's crippled financial institutions, tackle rampant corruption, and implement fiscal discipline. However, these measures have been met with resistance from political elites, many of whom have been accused of contributing to the financial crisis through mismanagement and corruption.

The IMF's requirements include reforms such as restructuring Lebanon's financial sector, implementing measures to improve the country's fiscal transparency, and reducing public sector spending. The institution has made it clear that Lebanon must address these structural weaknesses before it can secure international aid. Lebanon's political class, long known for its infighting and inability to push through reforms, has struggled to meet these expectations, with reforms stalling in the face of political resistance.

Despite these challenges, some experts believe that the IMF agreement is crucial to any hopes of Lebanon stabilising its economy. The Lebanese government has faced mounting pressure from citizens who are increasingly disillusioned with their leaders' inability to address the country's dire financial situation. Protests have erupted across the country in recent years, calling for an end to corruption and better governance. While these protests have led to some changes, they have not been enough to reverse the economic downturn.

Economic indicators show the extent of Lebanon's struggles. The Lebanese pound, which once traded at 1,500 to the dollar, now hovers around 100,000 pounds to the US dollar on the black market, reflecting a dramatic devaluation. Inflation has surged, with food prices spiraling out of control, and essential services such as healthcare and education becoming increasingly unaffordable for many Lebanese citizens. This economic decline has driven more than 60% of the population into poverty, according to estimates from the United Nations and local organisations.

The IMF's involvement is seen as a necessary step in restoring confidence in Lebanon's financial system. However, the road to recovery will be long and fraught with challenges. A key issue is the need for political unity. Lebanon's fractious political system, which is based on a delicate sectarian balance, has hindered the passage of many essential reforms. The lack of a functioning president, with the presidential seat remaining vacant for several months due to political deadlock, has added to the uncertainty.

International donors, including the European Union and Gulf countries, have signalled their support for Lebanon's recovery plan, but they are also waiting for concrete reforms before committing significant funds. They have been clear that Lebanon's political elite must demonstrate the political will to implement the reforms required for a sustainable recovery.

