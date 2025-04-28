Marks & Spencer Cyber Disruption Casts Shadow Over Retail Resilience

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Marks & Spencer faced a significant digital disruption that impacted its click-and-collect services and in-store contactless payments, raising fresh concerns about cyber vulnerabilities across the global retail landscape. The incident underlined the increasing exposure of retail giants to cybersecurity threats, urging businesses, especially across emerging markets, to reevaluate their digital defences.

The British retailer confirmed that a cyberattack had interfered with its operational systems, temporarily disabling key customer services. Shoppers were unable to collect online orders or make contactless payments across several outlets, forcing stores to rely on manual processing where possible. Though Marks & Spencer worked swiftly to restore functionality, the attack exposed glaring weaknesses that could have far-reaching implications for retailers heavily dependent on digital infrastructure.

Cybersecurity analysts described the attack as a“wake-up call” for retailers worldwide, emphasising that operational continuity can no longer be taken for granted. While Marks & Spencer managed to contain the damage and reported no compromise of customer data, the event demonstrated how even non-financial hacking attempts could paralyse critical retail functions. The attack appears to have targeted internal systems rather than consumer databases, but the operational disruption caused significant inconvenience to customers and operational stress on store teams.

The UK-based company has yet to disclose specific details regarding the nature of the cyberattack or the group responsible, although preliminary assessments suggest the involvement of sophisticated malware designed to penetrate commercial transaction systems. Cybersecurity experts point out that retail chains are increasingly becoming attractive targets for cybercriminals seeking either financial ransom or operational chaos, with attackers focusing not only on stealing data but on interrupting services to exert pressure.

The disruption at Marks & Spencer also resonates strongly across global retail markets, particularly in countries like India, where digitalisation has accelerated dramatically over the past decade. Retail operations across the country are embracing online ordering, contactless payments, and digital inventory systems at an unprecedented pace. Yet the investments in cybersecurity have not always kept pace with the technological expansion, leaving significant vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious actors.

Industry experts warn that India's retail sector, in its rush to modernise, must prioritise building robust cyber resilience strategies. The cyberattack on Marks & Spencer serves as a stark reminder that operational security is as critical as data protection. Retailers must not only guard customer information but ensure that their core business functions can withstand digital assaults without crippling their ability to serve consumers.

Retailers in India, from large conglomerates to smaller regional chains, have increasingly relied on digital payment platforms and integrated online-to-offline models. However, security audits and penetration testing, critical components of cyber defence, are often treated as secondary concerns. The focus on speed and growth has sometimes eclipsed the need for thorough cybersecurity frameworks, an oversight that experts say could prove costly if not urgently addressed.

The disruption of click-and-collect services at Marks & Spencer also illustrates the interconnectedness of digital and physical retail operations. When digital systems falter, physical stores quickly become vulnerable, as manual fallback options are seldom equipped to handle high volumes. In densely populated and high-transaction retail environments such as those in India, the consequences of a similar disruption could be even more severe, with longer downtimes and greater financial losses.

Cybersecurity firms have consistently highlighted retail as one of the sectors most at risk from targeted cyberattacks, given the volume of personal and financial data handled daily. However, incidents like the one affecting Marks & Spencer show that the objective of cybercriminals is shifting. Operational disruption can have as much reputational and financial impact as a data breach, if not more, by immediately affecting customer trust and satisfaction.

Amid evolving threats, there is growing advocacy for a shift towards cyber resilience rather than simple cyber defence. Cyber resilience focuses on building systems capable of absorbing and recovering from attacks without significant interruption to business activities. Experts suggest that this model is more suitable for modern retail, where zero-downtime expectations dominate consumer behaviour.

Leading cybersecurity professionals recommend that retailers invest in dynamic risk assessments, employee training, multi-layered security architectures, and incident response simulations. Retailers must also rethink their supply chain security, ensuring that third-party vendors do not become weak links in their cyber resilience strategy. Given the interconnectedness of suppliers, logistics, and payment partners in retail ecosystems, an attack on one entity can have cascading effects.

While Marks & Spencer's swift response minimised some of the long-term reputational damage, the event highlights the importance of transparent communication during cyber incidents. Customers expect prompt updates, clear explanations, and assurances regarding the safety of their data and the reliability of services. Retailers that are prepared with crisis communication plans are better equipped to navigate the aftermath of cyberattacks without lasting damage to their brand reputation.

The disruption also underscores the urgent need for regulatory frameworks to catch up with the changing nature of cyber risks. Governments and industry bodies must work together to establish clear guidelines on cybersecurity requirements, reporting obligations, and liability frameworks. Without coordinated efforts, fragmented standards could leave critical vulnerabilities unaddressed, allowing attackers to exploit regulatory gaps.

