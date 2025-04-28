Quantum Breakthrough Sparks Hope For Secure Communications Revolution

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A major scientific breakthrough in quantum research has sparked optimism that practical quantum encryption could be realised within the next decade, while a fully developed quantum internet may become achievable within the next half-century, according to leading physicists and technology experts.

Researchers at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands confirmed they had successfully demonstrated quantum entanglement between distant nodes in a network in a stable, reliable manner, a significant step towards real-world quantum communication systems. The team, led by Professor Ronald Hanson, managed to maintain entanglement between three nodes, using a protocol they developed to counter losses and errors that had long plagued quantum experiments. Speaking to journalists, Hanson described the achievement as“a foundational building block for future quantum networks.”

The Delft team's findings follow parallel advances in quantum memory, error correction, and photon transmission techniques reported by teams in China, the United States, and Europe. Together, these developments suggest that quantum encryption technologies, capable of providing theoretically unbreakable communication, could emerge commercially within the next ten years, industry analysts say.

Quantum encryption leverages the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics, such as superposition and entanglement, to ensure that any attempt to intercept or tamper with transmitted data is instantly detectable. Unlike traditional encryption methods, which rely on complex mathematical algorithms that could eventually be cracked by increasingly powerful computers, quantum encryption promises security rooted in the laws of physics themselves.

Scientists at the University of Science and Technology of China, under the leadership of Professor Jian-Wei Pan, had earlier demonstrated satellite-based quantum key distribution over thousands of kilometres, a proof-of-concept that attracted global attention. Meanwhile, private-sector companies such as Toshiba and IBM have announced investments in developing practical quantum-safe communication systems, with Toshiba unveiling a prototype network in the United Kingdom capable of supporting quantum-secured links between commercial clients.

Despite these strides, experts caution that substantial technical barriers remain. Building a functional quantum internet will require the development of quantum repeaters - devices that can extend entangled signals over long distances without losing fidelity - as well as scalable quantum memory systems that can store entangled states for extended periods. At present, many of these components exist only in early-stage laboratory forms, requiring ultra-cold temperatures and extremely precise control systems.

Nevertheless, venture capital and government funding for quantum technologies have surged globally. The European Union's Quantum Flagship programme has committed over €1 billion towards research and development, while the United States launched its National Quantum Initiative Act, allocating substantial resources to both fundamental and applied quantum science. In Asia, China has aggressively pursued quantum supremacy as part of its national strategic priorities, with extensive investments in quantum communications infrastructure, including the world's first quantum satellite, Micius.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBM, highlighted the strategic significance of quantum technologies.“Quantum communications will redefine cybersecurity for critical industries - finance, healthcare, defence - and countries that lead in quantum will shape the next era of the digital economy,” Krishna said.

While quantum encryption might become commercially viable relatively soon, the prospect of a full quantum internet - where information not only travels via quantum signals but is processed by quantum computers at each node - remains a more distant goal. Estimates by experts range between 40 and 50 years for such a network to become operational, requiring revolutionary advances not just in quantum communication but in computing hardware, fault-tolerant systems, and new protocols.

Dr Stephanie Wehner, a leading researcher at QuTech, the quantum technology institute based at Delft University, emphasised that building a quantum internet will likely occur in phases.“We will see hybrid networks initially, where quantum links are used for specific tasks like ultra-secure communication or linking small quantum processors, alongside classical systems. Full-scale quantum internet where every operation is quantum-native is a longer-term vision,” Wehner noted during a panel discussion hosted by the International Telecommunication Union.

Industries that stand to benefit most from quantum-secured communications include finance, defence, and healthcare, where the protection of sensitive information is paramount. Lloyd's of London, in a report examining future risks, identified the advent of quantum computers as a“high-impact, high-uncertainty” threat to traditional cryptographic methods and urged organisations to begin preparing now for a post-quantum world.

At the same time, critics warn that the hype surrounding quantum technologies risks overshadowing the formidable scientific and engineering challenges that still must be overcome. Dr Scott Aaronson, a prominent computer scientist at the University of Texas at Austin, stressed that while progress in quantum communication is undeniable, significant obstacles could delay timelines.“Building a network that can distribute entanglement robustly over the globe is a vastly harder problem than simply showing entanglement between nearby labs. It's a marathon, not a sprint,” Aaronson remarked during an academic symposium.

The private sector's growing interest in quantum cybersecurity has also driven efforts to develop“post-quantum” cryptography - classical algorithms designed to be resistant to quantum attacks - as an interim safeguard. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology is in the process of standardising a suite of post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, expected to be finalised by next year, to help organisations future-proof their digital security.

Beyond communications, the principles being explored for quantum encryption and networks could have broader applications, including advancements in quantum sensing and distributed quantum computing. For instance, entangled sensor arrays could achieve measurements of unprecedented precision, with potential applications in fields ranging from geophysics to medical imaging.

