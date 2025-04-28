Deliveroo Appoints New Middle East Chief Amid Leadership Shift

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff

Deliveroo has confirmed the appointment of a new general manager to oversee its operations across the Middle East, marking a significant leadership transition for the online food delivery platform. Anis Harb, who has been with the company for nearly a decade, is stepping down from his role and will be succeeded by Susana Voces, a senior executive with extensive experience in international e-commerce and digital services.

The leadership handover signals Deliveroo's intent to recalibrate its growth strategy in key markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar, where competition in the food delivery sector has intensified over the past year. Voces, who previously served in executive roles at eBay and Deliveroo's European arm, is expected to bring a renewed focus on market expansion, operational efficiency, and partnerships with local and global brands.

Anis Harb's departure comes at a time when the Middle East remains a critical growth region for Deliveroo. Under Harb's leadership, Deliveroo secured a dominant position in the UAE, notably through its Editions delivery-only kitchens and exclusive tie-ups with high-profile restaurant brands. Harb, who joined Deliveroo in 2015, is widely credited with tailoring the company's services to local consumer behaviour, thereby helping it withstand stiff competition from regional players such as Talabat and Careem.

Susana Voces' appointment is viewed within the industry as a strategic move to further integrate technological innovation and customer-centric services into Deliveroo's regional offerings. She brings a wealth of experience in scaling marketplaces and platform-based businesses, having led eBay's Southern European division and worked closely with a number of tech start-ups in advisory capacities. Voces joined Deliveroo in 2022 to oversee global commercial partnerships, positioning her well to assume a broader leadership role.

Deliveroo's decision to initiate this leadership change follows a broader trend in the delivery sector, where companies are increasingly aligning management talent with technological transformation objectives. The industry has witnessed growing demand for faster, more efficient, and sustainable delivery options, prompting businesses to revamp operational models and customer engagement strategies.

The Middle East's online food delivery market continues to grow steadily, driven by a young, digitally savvy population and rising demand for convenience. According to market analysts, the sector is projected to record double-digit growth over the next three years, despite macroeconomic headwinds and an increasingly crowded competitive landscape. Deliveroo's ability to maintain its market share will likely hinge on technological differentiation, customer loyalty programmes, and deepening relationships with both restaurant partners and riders.

Deliveroo has outlined plans to expand its Editions kitchen network across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, aiming to tap into underserved suburban areas and new urban centres. With Voces at the helm, analysts expect Deliveroo to place greater emphasis on leveraging data analytics to refine delivery logistics, personalise consumer offerings, and streamline partner onboarding.

The appointment of Voces comes as Deliveroo faces broader pressures in its home market of the United Kingdom, where regulatory scrutiny over gig economy employment practices and profitability concerns have challenged the company's long-term growth ambitions. Deliveroo's Middle East operations, which have consistently outperformed some of its other international markets, are seen as pivotal to balancing overall business performance.

Deliveroo's most recent quarterly update revealed steady order volume growth across the UAE and Qatar, despite a slight softening in consumer discretionary spending. The company has invested heavily in enhancing its app interface, introducing features such as group ordering, scheduled deliveries, and loyalty rewards aimed at bolstering user retention. Under Voces' leadership, these initiatives are expected to be fine-tuned further to adapt to regional consumer trends.

In an internal communication to staff, Deliveroo's CEO Will Shu praised Harb for his contributions over the past nine years, describing him as instrumental in establishing Deliveroo's Middle East presence from scratch. Shu expressed confidence in Voces' ability to“lead the next chapter of innovation and growth” across the region, emphasising the company's commitment to rider welfare, restaurant success, and customer satisfaction.

Voces, who will be relocating to Dubai as part of her new role, has outlined her immediate priorities, which include strengthening local partnerships, diversifying service offerings, and exploring opportunities for sustainable delivery methods. Early indications suggest that Deliveroo could explore partnerships with electric vehicle providers and last-mile logistics firms to further enhance operational sustainability.

Deliveroo's leadership transition also reflects a broader pattern among global tech companies, many of which are refreshing senior management teams to better navigate evolving economic realities and shifting consumer expectations. For Deliveroo, the stakes in the Middle East are particularly high, given the region's appetite for premium services, willingness to adopt new technologies, and strategic importance as a gateway between Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Voces' appointment is anticipated to bring a combination of commercial acumen, technological insight, and regional adaptability, attributes considered essential for sustaining growth in a sector undergoing rapid transformation. With evolving consumer behaviours, increased regulatory oversight, and intensified competition shaping the industry, Deliveroo's strategic moves in leadership and operational innovation will likely determine its trajectory in the Middle East market over the coming years.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?