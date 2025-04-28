Majid Al Futtaim Appoints Contractors For Plagette 32 And Amara Projects At Tilal Al Ghaf

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Majid Al Futtaim Development has officially announced the appointment of main contractors for its two premier residential projects-Plagette 32 and Amara-within the expansive Tilal Al Ghaf community in Dubai. The move signifies a pivotal advancement in the company's commitment to delivering high-end, integrated lifestyle destinations.

Plagette 32, inspired by the French Riviera, is set to offer an exclusive collection of 28 Club Villas and four Water Bungalows. Each residence is meticulously designed by Bergman Design House and Nabil Gholam Architects, featuring interiors that blend organic materials with contemporary aesthetics. The Water Bungalows, in particular, emphasize indoor-outdoor living, boasting private gardens, rooftop lounges, and panoramic views of the crystal lagoon. Residents will also benefit from a lifetime membership to the community's Beach Club, operated in partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group.

Amara represents the final phase of development at Tilal Al Ghaf, comprising 116 twin villas nestled amidst lush greenery. The villas are characterized by their interlocking volumes and recessed entrances, creating dynamic street façades. Interiors, curated by Bergman Design House, adopt a Zen-inspired approach, utilizing eco-conscious materials like lime-wash paint to foster a serene living environment. The community is designed to encourage connectivity, with mature landscaping and seamless integration with adjacent neighborhoods.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?