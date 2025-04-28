Tether's Gold Token Surpasses $770 Million Backed By Physical Reserves

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tether's tokenised gold product, XAU₮, has reached a major milestone with over 7.7 tonnes of physical gold now backing the asset, pushing its market capitalisation to $770 million as of 28 April 2025. This development marks a significant expansion of Tether's portfolio beyond its flagship stablecoin USDT and highlights growing investor interest in digital assets secured by tangible commodities.

XAU₮, which represents ownership of one troy ounce of gold held in Swiss vaults, has seen steady accumulation over the past year amid fluctuating economic conditions and shifting investor sentiment towards inflation-resistant assets. According to market data, the token's supply growth has mirrored increasing demand for alternative stores of value as concerns around fiat currency stability and geopolitical tensions continue to drive diversification strategies.

Tether's disclosure that XAU₮ is now underpinned by more than 7.7 metric tonnes of physical gold signals strengthened efforts by the company to reinforce confidence in its tokenisation products. Analysts observing this trend note that digital gold products have carved a distinct niche, combining the traditional appeal of precious metals with the technological advantages of blockchain systems, including faster settlement times and greater accessibility for a global investor base.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, stated that the surge in XAU₮'s backing reflects broader demand for hybrid assets that bridge the gap between conventional wealth preservation tools and new digital financial infrastructure. He added that Tether remains committed to transparency and robust management practices as it expands its product suite.

Since its launch, XAU₮ has distinguished itself by providing a clear legal structure for ownership claims over specific gold bars, with serial numbers and weight details disclosed through regular attestations. This level of verification has been crucial in appealing to institutional participants who require clear regulatory and custodial assurances before engaging with tokenised assets.

The achievement of a $770 million market cap also places XAU₮ among the most substantial gold-backed cryptocurrencies in circulation, competing with platforms like Paxos Gold and Perth Mint Gold Token . However, Tether's strong brand presence and expansive network have given XAU₮ a competitive edge in terms of liquidity and market penetration.

Gold itself has continued to perform as a relatively stable asset amid volatile equity markets, stubborn inflation in key economies, and unpredictable monetary policy shifts. As of late April, gold prices hovered around $2,350 per ounce, with analysts forecasting further strength if macroeconomic uncertainty persists. This backdrop has reinforced the appeal of tokenised gold products like XAU₮, especially for investors looking for easily tradable options without the logistical challenges of physical storage.

XAU₮ has also benefited from integration with major exchanges and decentralised finance platforms, allowing users to utilise tokenised gold in broader financial applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. This flexibility contrasts with traditional gold investment avenues, which typically lack interoperability with modern financial tools.

Institutional interest has played a critical role in the token's growth trajectory. Asset managers, family offices, and corporate treasuries have increasingly explored tokenised commodities as a way to diversify their holdings while maintaining exposure to traditional safe havens. The ability to transfer ownership efficiently and transparently across jurisdictions has further bolstered the attractiveness of XAU₮.

Tether has continually faced scrutiny over its reserve management practices, particularly regarding USDT. However, the company's detailed disclosures regarding XAU₮'s physical gold reserves appear to have mitigated similar concerns for this product. Regular attestations by third-party auditors have provided additional layers of reassurance to stakeholders wary of opaque reserve practices.

The evolving regulatory environment for stablecoins and tokenised assets may also influence the trajectory of products like XAU₮. Jurisdictions such as the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore have introduced or are in the process of finalising frameworks aimed at ensuring greater oversight and consumer protection within the digital asset space. These regulations are expected to encourage higher standards of reporting and reserve management among issuers, benefiting products that already maintain rigorous transparency protocols.

Market participants have observed that gold tokenisation is emerging as a sector with strong fundamentals, particularly as broader adoption of blockchain technology reshapes traditional financial services. XAU₮'s growth demonstrates that tokenisation is not limited to speculative assets but can extend to historically conservative sectors such as commodities.

While challenges remain - including regulatory uncertainty, technological security risks, and the need for robust custodial solutions - the success of Tether's XAU₮ underscores a maturing digital asset market increasingly focused on quality, transparency, and tangible backing. Observers suggest that continued institutional adoption and technological advancements could position tokenised gold as a staple component of diversified digital portfolios.

