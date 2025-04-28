SWI Swissinfo.Ch 2024 Annual Report
Global crises and power shifts over the past year have further shaken the foundations of the world order. Switzerland is one of the most globalised countries in the world, with multiple economic, political and cultural interdependencies, and cannot but be affected by this. While conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian disasters in the Middle East dominated the headlines, the Alpine nation again found itself torn between a sense of international responsibility and its historical neutrality. This tension came to the fore especially during its time as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, when it was at the heart of global decision-making processes. Meanwhile, the collapse of major bank Credit Suisse shook world trust in the Swiss financial sector.
Against this backdrop, SWI swissinfo has a crucial role to play. On the one hand, it is a platform for the more than 813,000 Swiss citizens who live abroad, to whose specific needs and interests we cater in our reporting. On the other hand, SWI swissinfo offers interested audiences around the world a multifaceted view of topics of concern to them, and for which we can highlight connections and draw international comparisons. Providing this perspective is more important today than ever before, in the face of the global rise of disinformation and threats to media freedom. If we did not project Switzerland's voice and image abroad ourselves, then others would surely step in to interpret decisions and events in our country for us.
In 2024, SWI swissinfo underwent a strategic reorganisation in order to better serve these two target groups. We thus restructured our editorial office, establishing dedicated teams focusing specifically on reporting for the Swiss Abroad and for an international audience interested in Switzerland.
This annual report provides an overview of the main issues that underpinned our work in 2024 and gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the work of our editorial teams.Combating disinformation and fake news: protecting the truth
In 2024 at SWI swissinfo we worked harder than ever to counter disinformation and strengthen trust in independent media. Our reporting in ten languages sheds light on current events, when necessary debunking the propaganda of authoritarian regimes, such as in Russia or China, and globally disseminated fake news.
We thus created formats specifically directed at audiences in countries where free media is reined in. In Russia, many Western news websites – including SWI swissinfo – are blocked or hard to access. People can, however, still watch the video platform YouTube, which is accordingly widely used. Our“On the Record” format, which was created especially for YouTube, provides in-depth, detailed interviews, including with prominent figures from, or knowledgeable, about Russia – such as Swiss-based writer Mikhail Shishkin:External Content
Russia is, of course, by no means the only country where freedom of the press is severely restricted. Many journalists at SWI swissinfo hail from countries where the media is censored, persecuted or fully clamped down on. For World Press Freedom Day 2024, our staff shared some of their experiences, including what it's like to be on the receiving end of direct attacks on media freedom:More More Press freedom under attack: our journalists bear witness
This content was published on May 3, 2024 To mark World Press Freedom Day, SWI swissinfo's international journalists talk about the obstacles they have faced in their reporting.Read more: Press freedom under attack: our journalists bear witnes
