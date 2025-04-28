Net Wealth Of Swiss Households Rises To CHF4.8 Trillion

Deutsch de Reinvermögen der Schweizer Haushalte steigt auf 4880 Milliarden Original Read more: Reinvermögen der Schweizer Haushalte steigt auf 4880 Milliarde

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Private household assets in Switzerland continued to grow strongly in 2024. The increase was driven by both the growth in financial assets and higher property assets. This content was published on April 28, 2025 - 11:44 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Net assets rose by CHF180 billion ($217 billion) or 3.8% to a total of CHF4,480 billion at the end of 2024, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Monday. The increase was mainly due to higher financial assets and an increase in real estate assets.

Financial assets held by households climbed by CHF119 billion to CHF3,146 billion. Households invested throughout the year and benefited particularly strongly from rising stock market prices in the first quarter. This development was clearly visible in collective capital investments, where both extensive purchases and high capital gains were recorded.

Some 40% of the financial receivables of private households consisted of claims against insurance companies and pension funds. Securities accounted for 30%, as did cash and deposits.

Half of assets come from property

The market value of property accounted for almost half of private households' total assets. Property assets also increased, albeit at a more moderate rate than in previous years.

At the end of 2024, the market value of real estate held by households amounted to CHF2,770 billion, which corresponds to an increase of CHF83 billion or 3.1%. The increase was therefore lower, as property prices rose less sharply.

