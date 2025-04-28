Drivers Through Gotthard Face Kilometre-Long Jams

Deutsch de Erneut kilometerlanger Stau vor den Gotthard-Portalen Original Read more: Erneut kilometerlanger Stau vor den Gotthard-Portale

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Traffic jams stretching for several kilometres continued to build up in front of the two portals of the Gotthard road tunnel in Switzerland on Sunday. This content was published on April 28, 2025 - 08:34 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In the north, the queue of cars reached a length of ten kilometres shortly after midday.

As the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) reported on its website, this meant a wait of an hour and 40 minutes for motorists. The motorway entrances in Göschenen and Wassen were closed to prevent avoidance traffic.

However, there were also tailbacks on the main road through canton Uri. The TCS recommended travelling south via the San Bernardino route.

According to TCS, the queue of vehicles reached five kilometres before the Gotthard south portal. This corresponded to a waiting time of 50 minutes. The Airolo motorway entrance was closed.

There were already traffic jams in front of the two entrances on Saturday. They reached up to 12 kilometres in the north and up to six kilometres in the south.

