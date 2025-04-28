Francesca Torrani Voted Swiss Journalist Of The Year



MENAFN - Swissinfo) Francesca Torrani has been voted Swiss Journalist of the Year for her radio reports on the lives of people in canton Ticino. The prize for best article went to two journalists from the Tages-Anzeiger for their investigation into forged signatures. This content was published on April 28, 2025 - 09:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Torrani is a journalist at the heart of events, according to the Swiss Press Awards on Friday evening. In her many reports for radio in Italian-speaking Switzerland, she gives a voice to people who“live and suffer the major events that we call 'news'”.

In the text category, the Swiss Press Awards jury was unanimous: the article on the thousands of falsifications during the collection of signatures for popular initiatives is“the journalistic work of the year”.

This complex investigation did not go unnoticed: the companies involved have ceased their activities, the Federal Chancellery has organised a round table and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is still investigating.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

