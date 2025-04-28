Francesca Torrani Voted Swiss Journalist Of The Year
Français
fr
Une Tessinoise est élue journaliste de l'année
Original
Read more: Une Tessinoise est élue journaliste de l'anné
Español
es
Francesca Torrani, periodista suiza del año
Read more: Francesca Torrani, periodista suiza del añ
Torrani is a journalist at the heart of events, according to the Swiss Press Awards on Friday evening. In her many reports for radio in Italian-speaking Switzerland, she gives a voice to people who“live and suffer the major events that we call 'news'”.
In the text category, the Swiss Press Awards jury was unanimous: the article on the thousands of falsifications during the collection of signatures for popular initiatives is“the journalistic work of the year”.
+ 'Signatures scam' reveals cracks in Swiss system
This complex investigation did not go unnoticed: the companies involved have ceased their activities, the Federal Chancellery has organised a round table and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is still investigating.
