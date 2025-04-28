Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Francesca Torrani Voted Swiss Journalist Of The Year

Francesca Torrani Voted Swiss Journalist Of The Year


2025-04-28 02:10:30
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Francesca Torrani has been voted Swiss Journalist of the Year for her radio reports on the lives of people in canton Ticino. The prize for best article went to two journalists from the Tages-Anzeiger for their investigation into forged signatures. This content was published on April 28, 2025 - 09:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Une Tessinoise est élue journaliste de l'année Original Read more: Une Tessinoise est élue journaliste de l'anné
  • Español es Francesca Torrani, periodista suiza del año Read more: Francesca Torrani, periodista suiza del añ

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Torrani is a journalist at the heart of events, according to the Swiss Press Awards on Friday evening. In her many reports for radio in Italian-speaking Switzerland, she gives a voice to people who“live and suffer the major events that we call 'news'”.

In the text category, the Swiss Press Awards jury was unanimous: the article on the thousands of falsifications during the collection of signatures for popular initiatives is“the journalistic work of the year”.

+ 'Signatures scam' reveals cracks in Swiss system

This complex investigation did not go unnoticed: the companies involved have ceased their activities, the Federal Chancellery has organised a round table and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is still investigating.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

MENAFN28042025000210011054ID1109482146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search