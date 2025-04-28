BRICS Could Broaden Brazil-UAE Ties

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Rio de Janeiro – The United Arab Emirates minister of state for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, and assistant minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, are attending meetings with Brazilian officials and institution delegates this week, as well as events ahead of the BRICS Summit set to take place in Rio de Janeiro in July. During a sit-down with journalists this Monday (28) morning at Rio's Copacabana Palace Hotel, Al Hashimy said the UAE believes in dialogue and partnership and views diversity“as a strength rather than a divisive factor.”

Minister Al Hashimy (2nd, left to right) with officials from BRICS countries

“As a bridge builder, we see BRICS as a platform for collaboration, not confrontation,” said Al Hashimy. She remarked that the BRICS provides a vital collaboration platform on economic, cultural, and geopolitical affairs, prompting the UAE to keep the“door open” to constructive dialogue towards solving global challenges and promoting peace and stability. The BRICS is a group comprising Brazil, Russia, China, India, South Africa, Iran, Ethiopia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Indonesia.

The minister stressed the need to work in partnership with other countries and said there is“huge potential” in UAE-Brazil relations. She said the Gulf country is committed to advancing this partnership in multiple sectors and working alongside the BRICS to drive stability, prosperity, and opportunities for all.

Al Hajeri, in turn, said UAE relations are built on trust, shared ambitions, and commitment to tangible results. He mentioned that Brazil is the UAE's premier trading partner in South America, and that his country is Brazil's second-biggest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa (the biggest being Saudi Arabia).

“In 2023, non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Brazil exceeded 4 billion dollars, a testament to the depth and resilience of our economic ties,” he said, adding that this is“only the beginning.”“Our aim is to significantly expand trade volumes, investment flows, and cross sector collaboration in the years ahead,” he asserted. Al Hajeri mentioned that the UAE regards Brazil as a strategic partner in sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure and defense, with investment from UAE institutions already in place in Brazil.

In her address, Al Hashimy pointed out that the UAE and Brazil have been working towards sustainability within the scope of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), in Dubai, UAE, COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, and COP30, slated for this year in Belém, Pará (Brazil). She said her country recognizes that economic development cannot be approached separately from sustainability.“During COP28, the UAE and Brazil collaborated closely, culminating in the adoption of the momentous UAE Consensus, which was endorsed by 198 participating nations,” she said.“As we look forward to the upcoming COP30, we believe that the BRICS can help us combine climate ambition and economic opportunity,” the minister concluded.

Al Hashimy convened with the Brazilian minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira. This Tuesday (29), she will join the event“BRICS: a high-level dialogue with Her Excellency Mrs. Reem Al Hashimy.” The chat with the minister will take place at the Rio de Janeiro headquarters of Fundação Getúlio Vargas, which is hosting the meeting alongside the Embassy of the UAE in Brasília.

