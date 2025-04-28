King Receives President Of Iraq's Kurdistan Region
The meeting, attended by HRH Prince Ali, the escort of honour, touched on the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Iraq, as well as ways to enhance cooperation with the Kurdistan Region across various sectors, according to a Royal Court statement.
His Majesty urged stepping up international and regional efforts to achieve comprehensive calm, in order to enhance security and stability, the statement said.
The meeting also covered the latest regional developments, particularly in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon.
For his part, President Barzani expressed appreciation of Jordan's support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, according to the statement.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Iraq's Ambassador to Jordan Omer Berzinji, and President Barzani'saccompanying delegation attended the meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment