Between Moments: Visual Journey Through Resilience Of Jerusalem

AMMAN - Jordanian photographer Bashar Tabbah on Friday at Design Centre in Umm Utheina launched a new photo book titled "Between Moments."

Tabbah tried to capture everyday life within the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem, despite constant tensions between its historic population, on one hand, and Zionists settlers and Israeli forces, on the other hand.

Bombarded by media report about the violence in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Tabbah has decided to publish another document that testifies about the resilience of the Arabs in Jerusalem and historical Palestine.

"'Between Moments' is a photographic exploration of modern life within the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem, a reframing and humanising of a people and place living under occupation," Tabbah told the Jordan Times.

He added that far from the media images of violence and brutality, he, as a photographer, invites people to witness the quieter moments of Palestinian lives within the streets, souks, and sanctuaries of the city.

The book is divided into two sections: The first part features images showcasing life in and around the Old City, while the second part highlights life in the Haram Al Sharif complex.

It is bilingual (Arabic and English) and features over 200 full-colour images taken between 2017 and 2023, Tabbah explained, noting that the book and a wider project are also entirely dedicated to fundraising for medical aid for Palestine.

Talking about different challenges Tabbah said: "Beyond the usual difficulties of pursuing funding and support for development, I would say the biggest obstacle here was overcoming the overwhelming desire to give up on the project while witnessing the unending violence perpetuated against the Palestinians, oddly enough half way through the project it transformed into the motivation to complete and to help."

Unlike some previous books that were a combination of“spectacular” photographs and historical narrative as a text, this book is purely a visual journey through the streets and sites of old Jerusalem.