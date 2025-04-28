Jordan Museum Highlights Role In Education At UNESCO Forum In China

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director-General of the Jordan Museum Ihab Amarin attended a“prestigious” high-level forum for museums hosted by UNESCO in China, underscoring the museum's dynamic role as an educational and community hub.

The forum, which took place from April 23 to 26, focused on the evolving responsibilities of museums, emphasising their importance as“lifelong” learning institutions.

Discussions focused on the expanding roles of museums beyond heritage preservation, as well as the integration of digital technologies into museum practices, according to a statement released by the Jordan Museum on Monday.

Amarin participated in sessions that brought together museum directors, heritage experts, and cultural leaders from around the world.

He shared the Jordan Museum's experience as a platform for education and cultural exchange, catering to diverse audiences including students and tourists. The museum offers immersive cultural experiences that showcase Jordan's rich historical contributions across various periods.

Amarin also highlighted the museum's innovative programmes designed to engage students in Jordan's cultural and creative legacy, boosting national identity by connecting them with the country's historical milestones.

During his address, Amarin spoke about how the Jordan Museum tailors its exhibitions and content to align with societal challenges, focusing on human achievements in areas such as water management, architecture, urban planning, art, food technology, agriculture, and mineral resources.

The director-general also showcased the museum's innovative use of modern digital technologies in exhibitions, as well as its efforts to make the museum more accessible for people with disabilities.

The museum has implemented advanced tools to ensure that visitors with mobility or visual impairments can fully engage with the exhibits, he noted.