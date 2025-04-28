Chinese Media Reported On Friday That Hutchison Will Not Pursue The Sale Of Its Two Ports In Panama -
Discomfort in Beijing
On March 27, Chinese authorities ordered state-owned companies to stop doing business with businessman Li Ka-shing, the owner of the CK Hutchison group. It was an attempt to ban the business group from doing business with Beijing, in response to the businessman's attempt to sell his company's shares to Blackrock. The sale is said to have enraged two Chinese state news agencies, which, according to AFP, have even shared critical articles about the sale, including comments suggesting the“betrayal or sale of the Chinese people.” There is a possible geopolitical influence on the transaction, marked by the crossings between China, the United States and the Panama Canal.
The internationalist Euclides Tapia believes that“there is already a position of dissatisfaction from China with that decision; therefore there is a political influence, an attempt to politically influence the owner of CK Hutchison for making a decision without having consulted with the government.” At the same time, he believes that the decision did, in fact, cause discomfort in Beijing. “There's a degree of humiliation that the Chinese government feels, because Donald Trump claimed the sale as a personal triumph, which wasn't the case. That also hurt the feelings of the Chinese government,” Tapia explained.
