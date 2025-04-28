Chinese Media Reported On Friday That Hutchison Will Not Pursue The Sale Of Its Two Ports In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) According to Hong Kong-based Sing Tao News, a high-level source close to the company, said the deal would not be signed. The information came after China's State Administration for Market Regulation said it would review the transaction in accordance with the law, a statement also echoed by the South China Morning Post. At the time, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that the sale agreement was scheduled to be signed on April 2, but that Chinese government offices in both Beijing and Hong Kong criticized its signing. The sale of shares in CK Hutchison, which manages the concession for the two ports located at either end of the Panama Canal, is part of a larger $22.8 billion deal for the sale of a total of 43 of the company's ports in 23 countries. The sale is to a consortium led by the American investment firm BlackRock. However, two partners are also part of the agreement: Terminal Investment Limited, a subsidiary of the Swiss shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

Discomfort in Beijing

On March 27, Chinese authorities ordered state-owned companies to stop doing business with businessman Li Ka-shing, the owner of the CK Hutchison group. It was an attempt to ban the business group from doing business with Beijing, in response to the businessman's attempt to sell his company's shares to Blackrock. The sale is said to have enraged two Chinese state news agencies, which, according to AFP, have even shared critical articles about the sale, including comments suggesting the“betrayal or sale of the Chinese people.” There is a possible geopolitical influence on the transaction, marked by the crossings between China, the United States and the Panama Canal.

The internationalist Euclides Tapia believes that“there is already a position of dissatisfaction from China with that decision; therefore there is a political influence, an attempt to politically influence the owner of CK Hutchison for making a decision without having consulted with the government.” At the same time, he believes that the decision did, in fact, cause discomfort in Beijing. “There's a degree of humiliation that the Chinese government feels, because Donald Trump claimed the sale as a personal triumph, which wasn't the case. That also hurt the feelings of the Chinese government,” Tapia explained.