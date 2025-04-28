The Platform Group Significantly Raises Its Sales And Earnings Forecast For 2025 – Increase In Medium-Term Planning
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
The Platform Group significantly raises its sales and earnings forecast for 2025 – Increase in medium-term planning
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to increase to EUR 1.3 billion (previous forecast: EUR 1.2 billion), while net sales are expected to rise to between EUR 680 million and EUR 700 million (previous forecast: EUR 590 million to EUR 610 million). Based on the positive earnings development and the effect of the implemented cost and efficiency program, the Board of Directors expects a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to between EUR 47 million and EUR 50 million for the 2025 financial year (previous forecast: EUR 40 million to EUR 42 million). The number of partners is now expected to rise to over 16,000 (previous forecast: 15,000). In line with the increase in the number of partners, the number of products on TPG's platforms is expected to rise significantly by more than 20%.
The Group's medium-term planning relating to the 2026 financial year will also be adjusted in light of the earnings contributions of the acquisitions to date and the Group's organic growth. The Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG expects to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.6 billion (previous forecast: EUR 1.5 billion), sales of at least EUR 820 million (previous forecast: EUR 700 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7% and 10% (unchanged) in the 2026 financial year.
The Platform Group's objective is to generate a high operating cash flow. Acquired companies are an important factor here, as the Platform Group's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring and integrating profitable companies.
The Platform Group pursues the objective of a conservative financing strategy. This includes an upper limit on debt and a broad financing base consisting of long-term bank loans, equity and a bond.
The medium-term target is a gearing ratio of between 1.5 and 2.3 (unchanged). The gearing ratio is defined as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities).
CEO Dr. Dominik Benner and Marcus Vitt, Member of the Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG, will explain the current course of business and the outlook for 2025 in a webcast presentation today, 28 April 2025, at 11.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in good time for participation at:
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 26 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.
Investor Relations
28.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment